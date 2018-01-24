Recognize and increase negotiating leverage to command price premiums

Refocus the conversation on value

Increase close rates and the number of deals sold without discounts

Create a consistent negotiating process and strategy

Satisfy clients and get your full asking price

Up sell and cross sell additional services

Close in a positive win-win stance at full asking price

Negotiation is a vital and often misunderstood area of sales. Many times, good sales efforts are crippled by poor negotiation strategy and tactics, resulting in lost opportunities or lost margins. This webinar will help your sales team demystify the negotiation process, reduce or eliminate discounting, improve close rates, create better agreements for both parties, and command price premiums against competitors.Join us for this webinar and learn strategies that will help your sales team to: