Wednesday, January 24, 2018
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
Negotiation is a vital and often misunderstood area of sales. Many times, good sales efforts are crippled by poor negotiation strategy and tactics, resulting in lost opportunities or lost margins. This webinar will help your sales team demystify the negotiation process, reduce or eliminate discounting, improve close rates, create better agreements for both parties, and command price premiums against competitors.
Join us for this webinar and learn strategies that will help your sales team to:
- Recognize and increase negotiating leverage to command price premiums
- Refocus the conversation on value
- Increase close rates and the number of deals sold without discounts
- Create a consistent negotiating process and strategy
- Satisfy clients and get your full asking price
- Up sell and cross sell additional services
- Close in a positive win-win stance at full asking price
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: Ron Hubsher, CEO, Sales Optimization Group
Ron Hubsher is author of the acclaimed and ground-breaking book “Closing Time: The 7 Immutable Laws of Sales Negotiation” which is based on his research of world-class sales organizations.
