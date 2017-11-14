How to Improve Your Sales Team's Prospecting Strategy with Video



For many companies, the constant chase of a more optimized sales process has led to selling with dry, uninspiring communications. But today's prospects can smell a generic, automated approach from a mile away.



Join Ellen Stafford, Business Development Manager at Vidyard, to hear how enabling her team to sell with video led to a 3x increase in their number of meetings booked. You will learn how modern sales teams are piquing interest, cultivating meaningful sales conversations, and closing bigger deals by using unique, personalized video outreach.



* First name: * Last name: * Email: * Company: * Title: Select your title Chief Executive Officer Chief Marketing Officer Chief Operating Officer Chief Sales Officer Director Director, Business Development Director, Customer Service Director, Inside Sales Director, Marketing Director, Sales Director, Sales & Marketing Director, Sales Enablement Director, Sales Operations Director, Sales Training District Sales Manager Executive Vice President General Manager Manager, Business Development Manager, Customer Service Manager, Inside Sales Manager, Marketing Manager, Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Manager, Sales Enablement Manager, Sales Operations Manager, Sales Training National Sales Director National Sales Manager National Sales Vice President President Regional/Area Sales Director Regional/Area Sales Manager Regional/Area Sales VP Sales Support Salesperson/Account Executive Senior Manager, Inside Sales Senior Vice President SVP, Business Development SVP, Customer Service SVP, Marketing SVP, Sales SVP, Sales & Marketing SVP, Sales Enablement SVP, Sales Operations SVP, Sales Training Vice President VP, Business Development VP, Customer Service VP, Inside Sales VP, Marketing VP, Sales VP, Sales & Marketing VP, Sales Enablement VP, Sales Operations VP, Sales Training Other * Phone:

Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power

Speaker: Ellen Stafford, Business Development Manager, Vidyard



* Required field