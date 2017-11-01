|
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
More Sales in Less Time
How long is your company's typical sales cycle? What would your business look like if you could reduce sales cycles by 50 percent or even 25 percent? Think of how many more sales your sales reps could close by being able to accelerate the sales while, at the same time, bringing more value to every customer.
Join us for this new webinar and learn ways you can help your sales reps significantly improve their ability to close sales faster. You will also learn ways to help your sales team
- Accelerate the prospect qualification process to ensure what they have are prospects and not just suspects.
- Ask the tough questions that many sales reps are afraid to ask early in the process for fear of turning off a prospect.
- Meet and conduct more online meetings and demos with highly qualified prospects.
- Use micro commitments throughout the sales process to speed up the closing phase.
Speakers: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Mark Hunter, "The Sales Hunter," Keynote Speaker and Author of High-Profit Selling: Win the Sale Without Compromising on Price
