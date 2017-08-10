|
WEBINAR REGISTRATION:
Thursday, August 10, 2017
10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
Disruption caused by digital transformation, changing buyer behavior, and a dynamic partner ecosystem are straining channel organizations trying to maximize resources and demonstrate channel program ROI. This makes building effective channel strategies even more mission-critical This webinar will highlight recent innovations in partner relationship management (PRM)– helping you stay current on what's possible and what works.
Strategies covered in this webinar will include:
Strategies covered in this webinar will include:
- Fully capitalizing on your partner network, enabling you to increase revenues through your indirect sales channel, improve customer satisfaction, secure partner loyalty, and decrease operating expenses
- Delivering reliable and successful service across your customer value chain
- Gaining greater visibility into the state of your business and drive better decision-making
- How Lattice Semiconductor was able to sell more leveraging advanced PRM technology
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speakers:
Santosh "Raja" Malladi, Enterprise Systems Manager, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
Badsah Mukherji, Senior Principal Product Manager, Oracle
Speakers:
Santosh "Raja" Malladi, Enterprise Systems Manager, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
Badsah Mukherji, Senior Principal Product Manager, Oracle
* Required field
Data Confidentiality
This free webinar is provided by Selling Power and Oracle. By submitting this form you agree to receive confirmation and reminder emails about this webinar from Selling Power, and email communications from Oracle. Any communications from Oracle will have an option to opt-out.
Your privacy is important to us. Read the SellingPower.com privacy policy.
Questions or concerns regarding privacy and security on the SellingPower.com Website may be sent to: web@SellingPower.com.
This free webinar is provided by Selling Power and Oracle. By submitting this form you agree to receive confirmation and reminder emails about this webinar from Selling Power, and email communications from Oracle. Any communications from Oracle will have an option to opt-out.
Your privacy is important to us. Read the SellingPower.com privacy policy.
Questions or concerns regarding privacy and security on the SellingPower.com Website may be sent to: web@SellingPower.com.