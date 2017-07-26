|
In today's market, disruption is requiring salespeople to shift from "managing" accounts to leading accounts. If your sales team isn't making this shift, you are likely falling behind. Sales Executives must sell differently and smarter in order to create demand and drive growth in both existing and new clients. They must learn what customer's value more in the new marketplace that is developing.
You will learn ways to teach your sales reps how to:
- Challenge your clients' thinking
- Proactively bring new and innovative ideas to your clients
- Provide your clients with thought leadership
- Create demand and drive growth by uncovering possibilities unknown to your clients
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: LaVon Koerner, Chief Revenue Officer, Revenue Storm
