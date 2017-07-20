Challenge your clients thinking

Proactively bring new and innovative ideas to your clients

Provide your clients with thought leadership

Create momentum and interest towards opportunities unknown to your clients, thus creating demand

If your sales team is still "managing" accounts, they are likely falling behind. In today's market, it takes account leadership to develop thought-leading relationships with prospects and clients. Sales Executives must sell differently and smarter in order to create demand and drive growth in both existing and new clients.You will learn ways to teach your sales reps how to:LaVon Koerner, Chief Revenue Officer of Revenue Storm is passionate about making sales professionals indispensable partners when it comes to pursuits. Join him for this webinar and learn the tactics of creating demand through thought leadership to help drive sales growth.