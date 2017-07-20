|
Thursday, July 20, 2017
10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
If your sales team is still "managing" accounts, they are likely falling behind. In today's market, it takes account leadership to develop thought-leading relationships with prospects and clients. Sales Executives must sell differently and smarter in order to create demand and drive growth in both existing and new clients.
You will learn ways to teach your sales reps how to:
- Challenge your clients thinking
- Proactively bring new and innovative ideas to your clients
- Provide your clients with thought leadership
- Create momentum and interest towards opportunities unknown to your clients, thus creating demand
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: LaVon Koerner, Chief Revenue Officer, Revenue Storm
