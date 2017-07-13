|
Thursday, July 13, 2017
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
Examining the Impact of the Future on Three Key Areas—Training, Technology and Talent
In the future, sales and service will look drastically different than they do today—if sales and service are your livelihood, you can't ignore the opportunity that exists within our industry. Join us for this forward-thinking webinar, featuring content from CSO Insights, the research division of Miller Heiman Group®, to examine the future of sales and service through the lenses of training, technology and talent.
Discover how your training approach must shift, examine the new type of talent needed to give your organization a competitive advantage, and explore the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, which enable your organization to innovate for the future. Whether you're seeking to dial up your talent, drill down on technology or dig into individualized training, this webinar will prepare you for the future so you can invest in areas that will impact your business for the long-term.
Join us for this webinar, featuring Jim Dickie, Co-founder and Independent Research Fellow, CSO Insights, to learn about:
- The future of the sales and service industry through three key areas—training, technology and talent.
- The evolution of sales and service over the next decade, and the impact it will have on your business.
- The influence of Artificial Intelligence on how we sell and who is successful at selling.
- The critical steps sales and service leaders should take now to prepare for the future.
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: Jim Dickie, Co-founder & Independent Research Fellow, CSO Insights
