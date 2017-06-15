|
Thursday, June 15, 2017
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
Field Sales Success
In a recent study by Selling Power and MapAnything, 85% of sales executives surveyed indicated they wanted their reps to spend more time in the field face-to-face with customers. There's no doubt that field sales and service professionals are challenged with high demands on their time and prioritizing time with customers.
Join us for a new Webinar to learn how to help your field sales reps reach increased levels of productivity and interaction with customers. You'll get insight on how to eliminate wasted time, help reps hit their number, and simplify CRM input for field sales professionals. You'll also learn how geo productivity apps are helping leading field sales teams to:
- Increase revenue,
- Drive productivity,
- Gain better territory control and visibility, and
- Drive customer loyalty.
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: Brian Bachofner, Chief Marketing Officer, MapAnything
