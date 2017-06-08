|
Thursday, June 8, 2017
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
Salespeople spend a lot of their time doing things other than selling. While this is a widely known and oft-repeated fact, the reality is still shocking: 64 percent of a salesperson's time – more than five hours out of an eight-hour work day – is spent NOT selling.
Join this Webinar to learn about the major pitfalls almost every sales rep falls into that cause them to spend less time selling and generating revenue. Find out the major challenges and walk away with actionable ideas to get your sales organization to sell more, faster.
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: Bobby Edmundowicz, Director of Worldwide Corporate Sales, Conga
