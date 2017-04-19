|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Better, Faster, and Cheaper
Techniques to train and enable sales teams have undergone a dramatic shift, but keeping up with all of the change can be overwhelming. This webinar will highlight recent major innovations in sales training – helping you stay current on what's possible and what really works. We will digest five years of key developments so you leave ready, willing, and able to put the latest thinking into action.
Strategies covered in this webinar will include how to:
- Save time by identifying the highest priority training needs through role-based competency models and assessments
- Improve training relevance through individualizing development plans
- Enhance effectiveness beyond merely watching videos to enhance sales skills
- Enhance coaching effectiveness and focus through artificial intelligence
- Accelerate time to performance through tools and smart apps
- Improve sales-effectiveness tracking through advanced metrics and analytics
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speakers: Dario Priolo, Director, Business Development, Sales Performance International
Timothy Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer & Demand Generation Practice Leader, Sales Performance International
This free webinar is provided by Selling Power and Sales Performance International.
Your privacy is important to us. Read SellingPower.com's complete privacy policy.
Questions or concerns regarding privacy and security on the SellingPower.com Website may be sent to: web@SellingPower.com.
