Save time by identifying the highest priority training needs through role-based competency models and assessments

Improve training relevance through individualizing development plans

Enhance effectiveness beyond merely watching videos to enhance sales skills

Enhance coaching effectiveness and focus through artificial intelligence

Accelerate time to performance through tools and smart apps

Improve sales-effectiveness tracking through advanced metrics and analytics

Techniques to train and enable sales teams have undergone a dramatic shift, but keeping up with all of the change can be overwhelming. This webinar will highlight recent major innovations in sales training – helping you stay current on what's possible and what really works. We will digest five years of key developments so you leave ready, willing, and able to put the latest thinking into action.Strategies covered in this webinar will include how to:All participants will receive an opportunity to benchmark sales team competencies.