|
WEBINAR REGISTRATION:
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
Are analytics a silver bullet for your sales team? Data is only useful in context, so you can use analytics to help guide your sales team only if you understand its relationships to people and business processes. In this webinar you'll discover how to spot patterns in your sales practices to play up strengths and address weaknesses in your pipeline.
Join us for this new webinar, to explore best practices for using analytics to drive sales behavior and hit quota, including how to:
Join us for this new webinar, to explore best practices for using analytics to drive sales behavior and hit quota, including how to:
- Use analytics to drive the sales behaviors that really matter to revenue
- Analyze your programs and their performance
- Spot early indicators of unnatural sales acts, like draining pipeline to make quarter
- Drive the pipeline reporting your executive team wants – and what tools will make it easier
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speaker: Eric Wong, Vice President of Marketing, Conga
Speaker: Eric Wong, Vice President of Marketing, Conga
Data Confidentiality
This free webinar is provided by Selling Power and Conga. By submitting this form you agree to receive email communications from Selling Power and Conga. Any communication you receive will have an option to opt-out.
Your privacy is important to us. Read SellingPower.com's complete privacy policy.
Questions or concerns regarding privacy and security on the SellingPower.com Website may be sent to: web@SellingPower.com.
This free webinar is provided by Selling Power and Conga. By submitting this form you agree to receive email communications from Selling Power and Conga. Any communication you receive will have an option to opt-out.
Your privacy is important to us. Read SellingPower.com's complete privacy policy.
Questions or concerns regarding privacy and security on the SellingPower.com Website may be sent to: web@SellingPower.com.