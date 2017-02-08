|
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET
In this interactive webinar, Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder and CEO of Selling Power, will discuss how you can ignite your New Year's resolutions to win more sales. By combining leading neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and peak performance psychology theories into practical tips employed by top salespeople and peak performers in sports and business. Discover the tools and techniques that have helped thousands of sales executives achieve quota-busting results.
Key takeaways include how to
- Create your foundation for peak sales performance.
- Identify and let go of self-limiting beliefs that hold you back from winning.
- Become a no-limit thinker and a more successful salesperson.
- Learn complementary technologies and tools to turbo-charge your success.
Speaker: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
