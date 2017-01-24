Why deliberate practice is the missing piece in your sales training program

How to ensure your reps go into every client meeting with both the confidence & competence to advance the sale

How leading companies have leveraged deliberate practice to improve sales performance

How to enable sales managers to be better coaches

We are all familiar with the old adage, 'practice makes perfect', and the more a person practices in their discipline, the faster they will become an expert in their field. That's why leading companies have incorporated 'deliberate practice' as a key component of their sales training and development efforts – to ensure their reps consistently perform at expert levels.Join us for this new webinar; our speakers will discuss 'deliberate practice' – what it is and how it can best be leveraged to improve sales performance. You will also learn: