Tuesday, January 24, 2017
10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
We are all familiar with the old adage, 'practice makes perfect', and the more a person practices in their discipline, the faster they will become an expert in their field. That's why leading companies have incorporated 'deliberate practice' as a key component of their sales training and development efforts – to ensure their reps consistently perform at expert levels.
Join us for this new webinar; our speakers will discuss 'deliberate practice' – what it is and how it can best be leveraged to improve sales performance. You will also learn:
- Why deliberate practice is the missing piece in your sales training program
- How to ensure your reps go into every client meeting with both the confidence & competence to advance the sale
- How leading companies have leveraged deliberate practice to improve sales performance
- How to enable sales managers to be better coaches
Moderator: Gerhard Gschwandtner, Founder & CEO, Selling Power
Speakers: Paul Bilodeau, Regional Vice President, Practica Learning
Shelley Rosenbaum, Director of Learning, BMO Financial Group
