Why Do Most Sales Training Initiatives Fail
This eBook will share the top 6 pitfalls to avoid when developing a sales training program or evaluating a potential sales training partner. The 6 pitfalls are:
  1. Focusing on the WHAT vs. the WHY
  2. Investing more on what happens IN the workshop than AFTER the workshop
  3. Measuring the post-training BEHAVIORS and not customer OUTCOMES
  4. Believing it's a front line problem
  5. Throwing everything in but the "the kitchen sink"
  6. Implementing a sales program
The eBook will provide a brief overview of each pitfall, and offer a simple template you can use to expose any gaps in your development plan. Download this eBook and start driving better results with your sales training initiatives!

