EBOOK DOWNLOAD
Why Do Most Sales Training Initiatives Fail
This eBook will share the top 6 pitfalls to avoid when developing a sales training program or evaluating a potential sales training partner. The 6 pitfalls are:
- Focusing on the WHAT vs. the WHY
- Investing more on what happens IN the workshop than AFTER the workshop
- Measuring the post-training BEHAVIORS and not customer OUTCOMES
- Believing it's a front line problem
- Throwing everything in but the "the kitchen sink"
- Implementing a sales program
The eBook will provide a brief overview of each pitfall, and offer a simple template you can use to expose any gaps in your development plan. Download this eBook and start driving better results with your sales training initiatives!