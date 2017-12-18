Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Experience   December 18, 2017

After years of executive and management experience in sales, many become proven and well-respected leaders; however, experience itself is not the mark of a successful leader. Many sales managers and leaders with extensive backgrounds are, in fact, not very effective at what they do. The path to success in a sales career is marked by dedication to constant improvement and growth. The sales profession changes very quickly. Just sticking around is not enough to live up to the constant challenges of leading a sales team.
