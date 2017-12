It is important for every person to practice small indulgences every day. This is why we take vacations, watch funny movies, sing in the shower, and order dessert. What are some of the ways you relax, laugh, and enjoy life? How often do you indulge in these things? Without small and routine outlets for pleasure, stress and worry build up and leave us vulnerable to indulging in bloated and damaging excesses. A daily and healthy outlet helps everyone stay balanced and on course.