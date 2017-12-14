Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Beginnings   December 14, 2017

Every ending is the start of a new beginning. Think of the end of every year, month, week, day, and hour as an opportunity. To create the ideal version of yourself, bear in mind the principles of new beginnings. Keep an open mind and open heart. Refuse to listen to those who say you can't or shouldn't. Don't take disappointments personally (they happen to everyone). Make your decisions with the conviction that you have considered your options well and carefully. When something comes to an end, find the seed of the new thing that awaits.
