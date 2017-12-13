Daily Boost of Positivity

There's nothing worse than making a problem worse with negative energy. When you face a tough situation, remind yourself that everything is fleeting. You've been scared, tired, angry, frustrated, and disappointed before, and guess what? You got over it. Don't make things more difficult on yourself by wallowing in negativity. The more time you spend in a negative state, the harder it is for positive energy to bloom and restore balance. There is nothing to gain by keeping negative feelings around. Find a way to resolve those feelings quickly, and your problems will soon be replaced by solutions and improvements.