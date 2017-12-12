Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Value   December 12, 2017

How well do you communicate your value as a sales professional? Start by thinking in terms of other people, not yourself. What is important to the people with whom you're trying to establish relationships? What do their problems, hopes, and successes look like? You can't start a relationship without some give and take. Even if you believe you can solve a person's problems with your eyes closed, hold back. Resist the urge to let your enthusiasm run wild at the expense of opening up the conversation. If you listen closely, you're already providing value.
RECENT TOPICS:  Dazzle Listening Jargon GoalsArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.