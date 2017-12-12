Daily Boost of Positivity

How well do you communicate your value as a sales professional? Start by thinking in terms of other people, not yourself. What is important to the people with whom you're trying to establish relationships? What do their problems, hopes, and successes look like? You can't start a relationship without some give and take. Even if you believe you can solve a person's problems with your eyes closed, hold back. Resist the urge to let your enthusiasm run wild at the expense of opening up the conversation. If you listen closely, you're already providing value.