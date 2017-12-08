Daily Boost of Positivity

As a sales professional, how are you using social media to enhance your core selling activities? In a social-media world, sales managers fear that their reps will end up wasting time chasing the wrong customers down rabbit holes. Your goal on social media should be, first and foremost, to listen, and listen carefully. What are your customers saying about you and your competition? What are their concerns and worries? Jump in with an answer only if you have relevant, useful, and targeted information to share. Nothing will increase your chances of being ignored faster than an obvious sales pitch. In order to make a successful connection on social media, you must first listen.