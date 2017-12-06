Daily Boost of Positivity

Sometimes salespeople can get so caught up in the day-to-day grind that they forget to stop and look at the big picture. Today, check your long-term goals and plans (these should be written down somewhere). Are you on track to meeting these goals? Do you need to modify anything or change your daily behavior in order to attain what you most want in life? Which goals are no longer relevant or need to be updated? At the end of every week, month, and quarter, salespeople are hustling to make their numbers. In the never-ending race to the finish line, don't neglect to take the actions that will help you achieve the larger goals in work and life.