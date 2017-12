Disappointment is a close cousin of adversity. If you are facing adversity, you will probably experience some disappointment, as well. But remember, some of the great innovators of our time have used difficulty and disappointment as motivation. You can do the same. Disappointment can be difficult, but it is fleeting. It will not last forever. Try to let go so you can cycle quickly through your disappointment and move on to the next thing. Your next win is waiting for you.