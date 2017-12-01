Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Empowerment   December 1, 2017

To ensure happiness in the workplace, empower your salespeople. Those who feel trusted and enjoy autonomy feel more motivated and confident. This increases well-being and productivity. If you've trained, coached, and managed your salespeople properly, you can afford to let them find their way on their own until they ask for help. If they do well, reward them with incentives and praise. Make sure they share in the profitability of your company. The happier and more empowered your employees feel, the more successful your business will be.
