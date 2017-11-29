Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Diligence   November 29, 2017

Too often, salespeople are too quick to talk up the wonders of their terrific solutions. Before you start trumpeting the virtues of your product, service, or company, do your homework and diligently assess your prospect's unique circumstances. Great salespeople approach a customer or prospect's problem with the mind-set of a physician, methodically probing and analyzing symptoms before arriving at a diagnosis. Be curious, and be real. Let go of preconceived ideas and open yourself up by paying close attention to the needs of other people.
RECENT TOPICS:  Longevity Attitude Mornings TasksArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.