Daily Boost of Positivity

Too often, salespeople are too quick to talk up the wonders of their terrific solutions. Before you start trumpeting the virtues of your product, service, or company, do your homework and diligently assess your prospect's unique circumstances. Great salespeople approach a customer or prospect's problem with the mind-set of a physician, methodically probing and analyzing symptoms before arriving at a diagnosis. Be curious, and be real. Let go of preconceived ideas and open yourself up by paying close attention to the needs of other people.