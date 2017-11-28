Daily Boost of Positivity

Salespeople who think of long-term value for customers are more likely to create long-term wins. Relationships and loyalty are still very important in the sales profession, especially in a world where customers can choose to take their business elsewhere in the blink of a single tweet or mouse-click. If you keep the longevity of your customer relationships in mind, they'll never have a reason to stray elsewhere. What have you done recently for your long-term clients and customers? Think about your track record of longevity the next time you talk with a prospect for the first time. It might help them to know that you have a proven history of providing long-term value.