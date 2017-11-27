Daily Boost of Positivity

In sales, attitude is king. Do you have a winning attitude? If you don't truly believe that there are sales out there waiting to be made, then making 100 phone calls, having the perfect script, and doing loads of research won't help. You may, for example, find yourself prefacing your conversations with self-defeating statements. But don't dwell on what won't work or what's not going right. Be confident that you can find the win-win in any situation, and you'll learn what a positive impact attitude can have.