Daily Boost of Positivity

When you wake up in the morning, what are your first thoughts? Are they positive thoughts, or do you start the day consumed by dread, fear, stress, or worry? Even if you're not a morning person and have trouble formulating distinct thoughts before a shower and coffee, you're already tapping into the feelings and emotions that can shape the rest of the day. Pay attention to what you're thinking right at the very start of each morning, and take steps to make sure those thoughts are positive and free from negative influences.