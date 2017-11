This will give you a sense of tremendous accomplishment and provide momentum for finishing your tasks: 1) Make your final hours at work enjoyable by saving for last the tasks you find pleasant. 2) Remember to go task by task. If you finish one task at a time, you will avoid feeling fragmented and overburdened. It is also easier to see where you're going with a job when you give it your full concentration. 3) Leave some time between activities to minimize overlapping.