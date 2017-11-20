Daily Boost of Positivity

Do you take time to enjoy the little things? Stress, disappointment, and anxiety are inescapable parts of modern life. But you can change the way you react to them. Laughter is one of best tension releases. Find things to laugh about and people to laugh with. Laughter is a great antidote for taking life too seriously. Learning to interrupt a stress-producing activity will help give you the break that you need from tension. You'll return to your activity refreshed and ready to be more productive. Finally, make happy plans. Anticipation is a good feeling that can help boost enjoyment of life experiences.