Daily Boost of Positivity

Let's face it: almost anything can cause stress. Stressors are different for each person, and they can be positive or negative. There's no doubt about it – selling can be a very stressful profession. There is pressure to prospect, sell, service, deliver, and make your numbers – and still try to balance your personal life and sales career. How can you cope? Plan your work and work your plan. Set achievable, not impossible, goals. If you can, delegate tasks to other people and concentrate on what you do best – selling. Remember that if there's a problem with a customer, it's not personal; it's just business.