Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Emotions   November 16, 2017

Salespeople need to address emotions. It doesn't help to obsess about rejection and disappointment. It's easy to fall into the poor-me syndrome or fall prey to negative emotions, such as hurt, anger, or fear. But the most successful salespeople find ways to get over it, stay focused, and continue on. When you're feeling down in the dumps, rethink the way you evaluate sales performance. Instead of evaluating yourself on the number of closed sales, look at the progress you're making in each component of the overall sales process. It's very possible that you're accomplishing positive things, such as securing more appointments, making more presentations, and meeting more decision makers.
