Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Bosses   November 13, 2017

In addition to having the skills needed to make a sale (prospecting, presenting, closing, etc.), salespeople also must be proficient in management skills. These include time management, self-management, and even boss management. But managing your boss doesn't mean bossing your manager. It means understanding your boss and managing yourself. Stop trying to change your boss. The key to building a better relationship is a willingness to change yourself. Many salespeople underestimate the power they have to improve a situation by changing their own behavior.
