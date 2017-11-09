Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
November 9, 2017

When misfortune rears its ugly head, it's easy to overlook the opportunities hiding behind it. Disappointment often clouds our vision so that we can't see all the good things problems leave in their wake. Though setbacks and problems may deprive us of things we thought we wanted, there's often something even better on the horizon. Before you let adversity get you down, make sure your problem isn't hiding a golden opportunity; take a moment to remember how it actually can help you reach your goals.
