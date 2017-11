Sales professionals know well the promises and problems that come with technology. The number of gadgets, tools, apps, software, and social-networking sites has exploded in the last 10 years. These things have vastly improved the lives of sales reps in many ways. But don't let the human touch get lost in the tech trap. You have the power, skills, knowledge, fortitude, and drive necessary to bring home the win. In the end, technology is only as smart as the person using it.