Daily Boost of Positivity

Sales Management   November 3, 2017

For some salespeople, their relationship with their boss has very little impact on their work/life happiness. For others, however, managers have a significant impact on how they feel about their work/life balance and even their day-to-day lives. It is important for both managers and salespeople to be cognizant of the different dynamics at play and actively work together toward building a stronger relationship. Doing so will not only increase work/life happiness but also improve on-the-job efficiency and productivity.
