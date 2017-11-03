Daily Boost of Positivity

For some salespeople, their relationship with their boss has very little impact on their work/life happiness. For others, however, managers have a significant impact on how they feel about their work/life balance and even their day-to-day lives. It is important for both managers and salespeople to be cognizant of the different dynamics at play and actively work together toward building a stronger relationship. Doing so will not only increase work/life happiness but also improve on-the-job efficiency and productivity.