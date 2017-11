Starting a sales career is like flying a plane: to get off the ground, you must have full throttle. But you can't keep it at that speed or the engine will burn out. When the plane reaches cruising altitudes, you pull back a little bit. This is the way sales careers go. At a certain point, you have to take off at full throttle and get to the height where you cruise for a while. The most important thing to remember is to keep your fuel levels high and stay pointed in the right direction.