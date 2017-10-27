Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Mental Health   October 27, 2017

Mental obsessions have physical manifestations: your body reacts to the thoughts and concerns of the mind. Your thoughts can either make you sick or release endorphins that cause elation and good health. An emotionally upset individual is more prone to accidents and ill health than an emotionally stable individual. How can we make sure we won't become victims of our anxieties? Since the mind tells the body how to act, think the highest, most uplifting thoughts you can imagine. Think and speak well of your health; don't dwell on ailments. Instead, use positive self-talk on a daily basis and visualize positive situations.
