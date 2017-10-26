Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Quotas   October 26, 2017

In childhood, we are measured by dietary, health, and intelligence quotas; in youth, by performance quotas; in adulthood, by achievement quotas; and, in old age, by the success with which we have met the quota standards of all three periods. One has to be better than average to achieve 100 percent in anything, whether it be an ordinary spelling bee or a competitive test of physical fitness. In business, make it your goal to establish a record of preparation, application, and execution that is unquestionable proof of personal ability.
