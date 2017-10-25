Daily Boost of Positivity

Picture a batter stepping up to the plate. Now picture a swing and a miss. The batter glances nervously at his manager in the dugout, then at his teammates waiting on the bases. As the pitcher winds up again, all the batter can think about is how he blew it, how stupid he was to choke on that last swing. What do you think are the odds he'll miss the next one, too? The lesson: pessimism and despair are contagious. Fill your mind with optimistic expectations, even if you mess up. Optimistic expectations are the most powerful indicator of sales achievement.