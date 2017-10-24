Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Attitude   October 24, 2017

Henry James once said, "Attitude is more important than aptitude." A productive mental attitude implies a strong unfailing conviction that your company's products and services are absolutely superior and second to none. It implies that you have admiration, respect, and commitment to your organization, employer, and associates. It also implies a burning desire to enhance the company's image and profitability in every way possible. Do these attributes apply to you? If so, you're in the right job at the right time.
