Daily Boost of Positivity

Everyone on your team should have growth potential. Including you. When you bring a new person on board, think about whether that individual is going to be right for right now, or right for the long haul. Think about the areas in which you want to grow. Are certain skills becoming more important for your job? How can you keep up with change so that you can grow with your customers? A commitment to growth is just as important as any other asset in your career. Sales is about moving forward, not back.