Daily Boost of Positivity

In selling, many experience a loss of self-esteem in direct proportion to a loss in sales or commissions. Although they know that they are often powerless to change the numbers, they do not always realize that they can change their unrealistic thinking and feel good about themselves. If you're down because your sales volume has gone down, ask yourself what it would take to make you feel better. A superficial response would be, "An unexpected order." But upon reflection, you may concede, "Any positive action or thought."
