Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Personal Selling PowerTM

Daily Boost of Positivity

Creativity   October 17, 2017

Many sales professionals are incredibly creative – they just don't realize it. Don't assume you can't do something before you even try. Children are too smart to make this mistake. They're creative because they follow their natural impulses. Adults just need a good atmosphere that promotes their creative power. Humor, books, and exposure to the arts are important aids in building up your creative self. A team that practices brainstorming in a relaxed atmosphere helps enhance creativity. The best salespeople have a great intuitive instinct; that is the same source of creative energy. Be sure to make the most of this creative power.
RECENT TOPICS:  Naysayers Giving Preparedness SuccessArchives
Subscribe to This Newsletter  |  Manage Your SellingPower.com Account
Unsubscribe from This Newsletter  |  Unsubscribe from All SellingPower.com Emails  |  Advertise
Share this: Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS
For more information, please read our Privacy Policy, or Contact Us.
150 Riverside Pkwy. Suite 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1126  |  © 2017 Personal Selling Power, Inc. All rights reserved.