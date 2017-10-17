Daily Boost of Positivity

Many sales professionals are incredibly creative – they just don't realize it. Don't assume you can't do something before you even try. Children are too smart to make this mistake. They're creative because they follow their natural impulses. Adults just need a good atmosphere that promotes their creative power. Humor, books, and exposure to the arts are important aids in building up your creative self. A team that practices brainstorming in a relaxed atmosphere helps enhance creativity. The best salespeople have a great intuitive instinct; that is the same source of creative energy. Be sure to make the most of this creative power.