Want a starting point for keeping yourself pumped up? Start by watching the company you keep. Every sales team has a grumblers' table, where naysayers gather to share stories of failure. Never take a seat at that table. Negativity multiplies and, pretty soon, failure and rejection seem normal. Begin to believe that, and soon you'll believe that there is no exit to a rosier future. Choose instead to spend your time with people who can help get you back on track.