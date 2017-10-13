Daily Boost of Positivity

Positive Thinking For Sales Professionals
Start giving more. One of the best ways to build yourself up is to help others. Giving someone else a helping hand is a sure-fire way to feel needed. Every week or month, schedule some volunteer work at a hospital, nursing home, animal shelter, or anywhere else you might be needed. Spend some time helping a friend or neighbor who is ill or has other serious problems. Giving of yourself to others may help you view yourself in a more positive light and gives the people you're helping a chance to let you know just how valuable you are.
