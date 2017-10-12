Daily Boost of Positivity

It's always easier to face problems when you're prepared. The last thing you want to be thinking when a crisis hits is, "Where do I go from here?" The problem associated with this reaction is the time it takes to plan after the fact. In essence, you have two problems: one is the actual problem, and the other is your emotional energy. You can't prevent problems from creeping into your life, but you can prepare. Start to protect yourself today from the unexpected by anticipating problems or reviewing major challenges from the past. Build alternatives to better navigate obstacles, and you'll keep your momentum up.