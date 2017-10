Success can sometimes breed complacency. After a successful meeting with a prospect, it's easy to slip into complacent behavior. You might allow yourself a longer lunch break or avoid making more cold calls. But remember: there is no such thing as a sure customer. And perhaps even more important, the feeling of complacency slows the pace of other activities that will lead to more success. Follow your plan for new calls or meetings, no matter how good the last sales call was.