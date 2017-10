A good day is defined by your goals. "I had a really busy day and got many good contacts" is something many salespeople say. But did you follow a strategic plan? If you need to add 10 new opportunities to your pipeline every day, then assessing your day any other way could be meaningless. If you need to cold call, keeping yourself busy with existing clients is not good enough. Follow the plan that's going to help you get closer to achieving your goals.