Learning how to stay focused is one of the linchpins of effective selling and a foundation for a successful life. Are you as focused as you could be? Get all the issues of distraction out on the table, and examine the root causes. You may uncover that you simply don't want to be doing some of the things you've committed to do. As a result, you hide in distractions. Strictly evaluate your choices about how you spend your time. Focus will follow.