Daily Boost of Positivity

The art of success lies in the power of resistance. It is this power that creates relationships where strangers once existed, as people are naturally resistant to both change and dealing with people they don't know well. Sales professionals must overcome this with resistance to the status quo. If you want the kind of job in which you merely obey the rules and follow the crowd, there's little opportunity for you in sales. A resister goes against the grain and asks, "What opportunities can I create for myself and other people today? Where can I take some positive action that provides value?"